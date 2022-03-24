Logo
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor arrested over alleged road traffic violation
FILE PHOTO: Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

24 Mar 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 12:04PM)
:Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, his spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

The Irish Independent said McGregor's car was seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

