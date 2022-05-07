Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

FILE PHOTO: MMA - UFC264 - Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States - July 10, 2021 UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is seen before the main event REUTERS/Steve Marcus

07 May 2022 04:10AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 04:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian made repeated attempts to hit the 155-pound mark but came in half a pound over the lightweight limit, with the UFC subsequently announcing that the title would be vacated and that Oliveira would not be eligible to reclaim the title with a win on Saturday.

American Gaethje, who lost a previous lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020, made weight and will be crowned champion as he will be credited with a win over Oliveira.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us