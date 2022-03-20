Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London

Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC - Paddy Pimblett v Kazula Vargas - O2 Arena, London, Britain - March 19, 2022 Paddy Pimblett celebrates winning his fight against Kazula Vargas with Molly McCan Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC - Paddy Pimblett v Kazula Vargas - O2 Arena, London, Britain - March 19, 2022 Paddy Pimblett celebrates winning his fight against Kazula Vargas Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London
Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Molly McCann (red gloves) defeats Luana Carolina (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports
Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London
Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Molly McCann (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Luana Carolina (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports
20 Mar 2022 07:12AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 07:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The UFC returned to London on Saturday but it was two Liverpool fighters who stole the show, as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann pulled off brilliant wins to electrify the crowd at the O2 Arena in the capital for the first time in three years.

McCann blazed forward from the opening bell against Brazil's Luana Carolina and ended the fight in spectacular fashion in the third round with a spinning elbow that knocked her opponent out cold.

Not to be outdone, her close friend Pimblett bounced back from being rocked by an early punch to dominate Mexico's Kazula Vargas, taking his opponent's back and sinking in a rear naked choke submission to send the raucous crowd into a frenzy.

Still in her fight kit, McCann jumped back into the cage to celebrate with Pimblett, the pair hopping up on the fence to take the applause and cheers of the crowd.

"I'm never, ever, ever, ever in a boring fight lad, I have to get a punch in the face to get woke up," the charismatic 27-year-old said in his post-fight interview before throwing down the gauntlet to the UFC.

"See this arena? Too small, too small, get me a stadium. Get us to Anfield and we'll fill it," Liverpool fan Pimblett bellowed, and judging by the response, many of those in attendance in London would make the trip to Merseyside.

Having not staged an event in London since March 16, 2019, Saturday's card was a triumphant return for the UFC, which abruptly cancelled a planned event in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep around the world.

The British fighters excelled on Saturday, with Welshman Jack Shore winning a decision victory and Scot Paul Craig pulling off another come-from-behind win via triangle choke against Nikita Krylov.

Ipswich-born Arnold Allen came out swinging haymakers at New Zealander Dan Hooker in the co-main event, ending it with a TKO victory halfway through the first round.

With many Russian athletes excluded from competition following their country's invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Volkov was booed as he took on Tom Aspinall in the heavyweight main event.

His evening went from bad to worse as Aspinall opened a cut on his head early and then secured a straight arm lock on the Russian to end the fight at the 3:45 mark in the first round.

Given the performances from the brawling Brits, the UFC is likely to return to the U.K. sooner rather than later.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us