Sport

Mixed Martial Arts-UFC fighter Benoit accepts 10-month doping ban
09 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 06:23AM)
Flyweight mixed martial artist Ryan Benoit has been banned for 10 months after testing positive for a sleep disorder drug, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday.

Benoit, who has a 10-8 win-loss record, tested positive for the banned substance modafinil at UFC Fight Night 194 on Jul 31 and his period of ineligibility began that day, said USADA.

The 32-year-old has accepted the sanction.

USADA said he was deemed eligible for "a reduction to the otherwise applicable two-year period of ineligibility" as the substance was used out-of-competition and because he offered "full and complete cooperation".

Source: Reuters

