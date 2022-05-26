Logo
Mkhitaryan fit to start for Roma as Mourinho eyes unique trophy haul
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - Leicester City v AS Roma - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 28, 2022 AS Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho before the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
26 May 2022 02:18AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 02:18AM)
TIRANA : Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned from injury to start for AS Roma in their Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord on Wednesday, with the Dutch side able to welcome back Justin Bijlow in goal.

Mkhitaryan picked up a muscle injury in Roma's semi final first leg against Leicester City, but has recovered in time to help coach Jose Mourinho in his bid to complete a unique European trophy haul.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup, now has the chance to win the inaugural third-tier European title and Roma's first trophy in 14 years in Wednesday's final against the Dutch side in Tirana.

Sergio Oliveira is the man to make way for Roma, as the only change to the side who beat Leicester in the second leg in Rome.

The only change for Feyenoord from their last-four second leg against Olympique de Marseille is that Bijlow returns in goal. The Dutch stopper has not played since picking up a foot injury on March 10 against Partizan Belgrade. He is also captain.

Roma: Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Zalewski, Zaniolo, Abraham.

Substitues: Fuzato, Vina, Perez, Maitland-Niles, Shomurodov, Veretout, Kumbulla, Oliveira, Spinazzola, Bove, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy.

Feyenoord: Bijlow, Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia, Til, Aursnen, Kokcu, Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Substitues: Cojocaru, Marciano, Jansen, Pedersen, Hendrix, Jahanbakhsh, Linssen, Sandler, Wålemark, Hendriks, Toornstra, Hall.

Source: Reuters

