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Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles
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Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles

Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 China's Guo Hanyu and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate after winning their women's doubles final match against Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 China's Guo Hanyu and France's Kristina Mladenovic shake hands with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani after winning their women's doubles final match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani in action during their women's doubles final match against China's Guo Hanyu and France's Kristina Mladenovic REUTERS/Marko Djurica
12 Jul 2026 10:03PM
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LONDON, July 12 : Chinese and French pair Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic outwitted second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3 7-5 to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title on Sunday for their first major triumph together.

Tenth seeds Guo and Mladenovic were quick to read Dabrowski's early lobs and raced to a 5-0 lead. The Canadian-Brazilian pairing of Dabrowski and Stefani fought back to win the next three games, but it was not enough to save the set.

The second seeds looked much more in their element as they pushed for a break in the second set, but their opponents saved two break points as Mladenovic's strong forehands across the court helped them stay even at 5-5.

Guo's backhand returns from the net set up a break point in the 11th game, which the Chinese 28-year-old, playing in her first major final, won with a cross-court backhand at a tight angle.

Serving for the championship, a clinical Mladenovic secured victory with a forehand that her opponents could only lash back into the net.

Source: Reuters
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