MLB to hold regular-season games in London in long-term partnership
FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan looks on during an interview after Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/May James

10 May 2022 04:21AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 05:25AM)
Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city.

The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.

"I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world," Khan said in a statement.

"These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital."

MLB first put on games in London in June 2019. The league previously said it was launching a global Home Run Derby beginning in July with stops in London, Seoul and Mexico City.

"All aspects of the inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success," said Commissioner Rob Manfred. "We are confident in making a long-term commitment to London."

Source: Reuters

