MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh, Mariners manhandle White Sox

Cal Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs and Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings as the Seattle Mariners routed the host Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

A five-run first inning propelled Seattle to its season high in runs. Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mariners, who have won 20 of their past 25 road games. Dominic Canzone also homered.

Eloy Jimenez delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the first for Chicago's first run. Castillo (10-7) regrouped after that to win for the fourth time in his past five starts. The right-hander surrendered just one run on five hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

White Sox starter Touki Toussaint (1-6) gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings. Elvis Andrus and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits for Chicago, which lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Phillies 10, Giants 4

Edmundo Sosa homered, tripled and drove in two runs and Alec Bohm had three hits, including a solo homer, as host Philadelphia defeated San Francisco.

Kyle Schwarber added a two-run home run and Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer for the Phillies. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (11-8) tossed seven innings and allowed seven hits and two runs.

Joc Pederson led the Giants with a home run and single and LaMonte Wade Jr. added a homer. Reliever Sean Manaea (4-4) took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Mets 10, Braves 4

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer and visiting New York defeated Atlanta for its fifth win in six games.

The Mets also got home runs in the second inning from DJ Stewart and Rafael Ortega. Phil Bickford (3-4) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Marcell Ozuna hit two solo homers for the Braves, who have lost two in a row after winning five straight. Allan Winans (1-1) yielded seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cubs 7, Tigers 6

Nick Madrigal had a pair of RBI doubles, including the go-ahead hit in the ninth, and Chicago held off host Detroit.

Seiya Suzuki homered and scored two runs for the Cubs, while Ian Happ had a triple and drove in a run. Daniel Palencia (3-0) got two outs in the eighth inning and was credited with the win. Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a run in the ninth inning but still recorded his fourth save.

Spencer Torkelson had four hits, including a solo homer, and scored three runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling's two-out RBI single in the ninth cut Chicago's lead to one. Parker Meadows then flied out to end the game, going 1-for-5 in his major league debut.

Astros 9, Red Sox 4

Chas McCormick's third multi-homer game of the season helped Houston snapped a three-game skid with a victory over visiting Boston.

Alex Bregman went 3-for-3 and Yanier Diaz homered among his two hits for the Astros. Cristian Javier (9-2) worked five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the Red Sox, whose three-game winning streak ended. James Paxton (7-4) gave up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in four innings.

Pirates 11, Cardinals 1

Josh Palacios hit a three-run homer and finished with five RBIs as Pittsburgh clobbered visiting St. Louis for its second win in three games.

Liover Peguero added a two-run single, Connor Joe and Alika Williams each hit an RBI double, and Endy Rodriguez chipped in an RBI single for the Pirates. In relief of opener Thomas Hatch, Bailey Falter (1-7) tossed six one-run innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He fanned eight.

St. Louis starter Drew Rom (0-1), making his major league debut, allowed eight runs, six earned, and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four. Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

