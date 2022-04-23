MLB roundup: Cardinals send Reds to 10th straight loss

Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs to lead the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, who saw their losing streak stretch to 10 games.

The Reds recorded nine hits, ending a stretch in which they became the only National League team to drop nine straight games in which they registered seven hits or fewer in each contest.

Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado each went 2-for-4 for the Cardinals, who scored three times in the first four innings to back a strong performance by Steven Matz (2-1), who pitched five solid innings.

Brandon Drury, Joey Votto, Alejo Lopez and Colin Moran each had two hits for the Reds.

Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Aaron Judge homered in consecutive at-bats as New York beat visiting Cleveland.

Judge dominated the opener of a three-game series, helping New York win for the third time in four games. He recorded his 17th career multi-homer game and also made a key defensive play in center field.

Franmil Reyes homered for Cleveland, which scored 19 runs in a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox before coming to New York. The Yankees' Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings.

Giants 7, Nationals 1

Austin Slater hit a three-run homer during a seven-run second inning as San Francisco opened a three-game road series against Washington with a victory.

Brandon Crawford had three hits and three RBIs for San Francisco, which bounced back after losing three of four against the New York Mets.

Giants reliever Jakob Junis (1-0) tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Maikel Franco homered to lead off the eighth inning for Washington, which has lost three straight.

Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Xander Bogaerts had his second straight three-hit game, Rafael Devers homered and Boston held on to beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in his fifth three-hit outing this season. Michael Wacha (1-0) beat his former team, allowing two runs on three hits over five solid innings, and Matt Barnes earned his first save.

Tampa Bay's Wander Franco, 21, drilled a pair of solo homers to become the youngest player in franchise history to notch a multi-homer game. Corey Kluber (0-1) yielded 11 hits and four runs in five innings.

Phillies 4, Brewers 2

Alec Bohm drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning as host Philadelphia rallied past Milwaukee.

Jean Segura, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto added two hits each for the Phillies, who have won two straight. Philadelphia trailed 2-1 but scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn its second straight win.

Andrew McCutchen, returning to play against the team he spent the previous three seasons with, had a double, sacrifice fly and walk for the Brewers, who had their four-game winning streak end.

Braves 3, Marlins 0

Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings to lead Atlanta to a win over visiting Miami in the opener of a three-game series.

Wright (2-0) allowed four hits and walked one, retiring 11 straight batters at one point, and lowered his ERA to 1.06. He has fanned 20 batters over his past 11 innings. It was his first win in four career starts against the Marlins.

The Braves' bullpen covered the final three frames while completing the team's first shutout of the season. Miami starter Trevor Rogers (0-3) bounced back from his worst career start to throw five strong innings.

Mets 6, Diamondbacks 5 (10 innings)

Starling Marte beat out an infield single to drive in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning for New York, which squandered a four-run lead before recovering to beat Arizona in Phoenix.

The Mets have won 11 of their first 15 games, their best record through 15 games since opening the 2018 season with a 12-3 mark. The Diamondbacks had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona got homers from Christian Walker in the eighth inning and Daulton Varsho in the ninth, the latter blow tying the game with two outs.

Twins 2, White Sox 1

Carlos Correa hit a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and a pair of throwing errors allowed Minnesota to grab the lead and hold on for a win over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Tyler Duffey (1-2) threw one scoreless inning for the win, and Emilio Pagan escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth for his second save.

Trevor Larnach went 2-for-2 for Minnesota, which has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. Andrew Vaughn homered for the White Sox, wo lost their fifth game in a row.

Blue Jays 4, Astros 3

Matt Chapman delivered a two-out, two-strike, run-scoring double in the top of the ninth inning as Toronto rallied for a victory at Houston.

Santiago Espinal and Bradley Zimmer homered for the Blue Jays on consecutive fifth-inning pitches from Justin Verlander. Raimel Tapia and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits for Toronto, which has won three games in a row.

Yuli Gurriel had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros, and Alex Bregman added two hits. Verlander allowed three runs on four hits in six innings.

Mariners 4, Royals 1

Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and Seattle got big hits from its top youngsters in a victory against visiting Kansas City.

Julio Rodriguez hit a bases-loaded double to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, and Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run triple to provide all the offense Flexen would need. Flexen gave up six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Salvador Perez hit a sixth-inning homer for the Royals' only run.

Orioles 5, Angels 3

Robinson Chirinos had two hits and drove in three runs, Bruce Zimmermann threw an effective six-plus innings and Baltimore beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Zimmermann (1-0) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk, striking out six while making 76 pitches. Jorge Lopez pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer for the Angels. Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers (0-1) yielded two runs on three hits in five innings.

Pirates 4, Cubs 2

Roberto Perez homered and knocked in three runs as visiting Pittsburgh made it two wins in a row over Chicago.

Michael Chavis added a solo homer for the Pirates, who got 4 1/3 scoreless innings from four relievers to protect the lead to the finish.

Chase De Jong (1-0) pitched two shutout innings for the win. Pirates starter Jose Quintana lasted 4 2/3 innings, one out shy of qualifying for the win. Cubs starter Drew Smyly (1-1) permitted six hits and four runs in five innings.

Rangers 8, Athletics 1

Glenn Otto outpitched former high school teammate Adam Oller and Texas scored five times in the second inning en route to a victory over host Oakland.

Nathaniel Lowe and Andy Ibanez homered as part of a nine-hit attack as the Rangers won a second straight game after having dropped five in a row.

Otto walked one and struck out five in getting the better of Oller (0-2) in a duel of 2014 graduates of Concordia Lutheran High near Houston.

Dodgers 6, Padres 1

Mookie Betts hit two solo home runs and Max Muncy added a homer and a two-run single as visiting Los Angeles scored a win over San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

Julio Urias (1-1), the first of six Dodgers pitchers, held the Padres to one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. San Diego managed just four hits overall, two by Eric Hosmer.

Padres starter Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

