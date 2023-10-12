Logo
MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Sport

MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers

MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Oct 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts with catcher Jose Herrera (11) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Oct 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Oct 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Oct 11, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) hits a two-run home-run in the fourth inning during game four of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB roundup: D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers
Oct 11, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts hitting a solo home-run against the Minnesota Twins during game four of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
12 Oct 2023 02:34PM
The Arizona Diamondbacks made postseason history by becoming the first team ever to hit four home runs in one inning as they finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 for a sweep of the best-of-five National League Division Series on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The D-backs continued their improbable yet impressive run through the playoffs. They began with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three wild-card series against the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers before knocking out the NL West champion Dodgers.

Ninth-place hitter Geraldo Perdomo led off the third inning with a solo home run, and Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno also went deep in the frame off Lance Lynn (0-1). Joe Mantiply (2-0) earned the win in relief, and Paul Sewald handled the ninth for his fourth save of the postseason.

The Dodgers' two biggest stars, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, combined to go 0-for-8 in Game 3 and finished the series 1-for-21 as a duo. Both struck out while representing the tying run in the eighth inning against Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel.

Astros 3, Twins 2

Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run homer and Houston held on to beat Minnesota in Minneapolis and clinch the teams' American League Division Series.

The Astros secured a 3-1 win in the best-of-five set to advance to the AL Championship Series for the seventh season in a row. Only the Atlanta Braves have a longer streak of reaching consecutive championship series (eight).

The defending World Series champions will meet the Texas Rangers in the best-of-seven ALCS, with the first game scheduled for Sunday in Houston.

Michael Brantley also homered for the Astros, who won both games on the road against the Twins. Chas McCormick finished 2-for-3.

Phillies 10, Braves 2

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each clubbed two home runs and host Philadelphia throttled Atlanta and is one win from eliminating its division rivals in the National League Division Series for the second straight season.

Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered, and Aaron Nola (2-0) struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as the Phillies captured Game 3 for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Philadelphia improved to 9-2 at home in the playoffs since 2022.

The first multi-homer playoff game of Harper's career came after he was doubled off first base on a flyout to center to end Game 2. Castellanos had one postseason home run in his career before Wednesday.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

