MLB roundup: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker gets first win

Jorge Soler slugged a homer and made a run-saving diving catch in right field, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night.

It was the first Marlins win for new manager Skip Schumaker.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit Miami's second solo homer of the night, and Jesus Luzardo (1-0) earned the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Garrett Cooper had another big game for Miami, going 3-for-4. A.J. Puk made his Marlins debut and earned the save.

Pete Alonso led New York with a homer in the ninth. Mets starter David Peterson (0-1) took the loss, allowing just one run in five innings.

Astros 6, White Sox 3

Yordan Alvarez delivered a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning and Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run to boost host Houston to a win against Chicago.

Houston evened the season-opening series with Chicago at one game apiece after the White Sox won 3-2 on Thursday. Seth Martinez (1-0) was the winner with an inning of scoreless relief, and Rafael Montero worked around a single in the ninth to earn the save.

Yoan Moncada had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, and Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs. Tim Anderson added a pair of hits.

Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1

Pinch hitter Kyle Lewis belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning as visiting Arizona rallied past Los Angeles.

Right-handers Merrill Kelly and Drey Jameson combined to give up one run over 7 2/3 innings for Arizona. Jameson (1-0) yielded the run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. Andrew Chafin picked up his first save of the season.

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts delivered the game's first run with a seventh-inning homer. Los Angeles right-hander Dustin May went seven scoreless innings for Los Angeles, in the longest outing of his career, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Guardians 9, Mariners 4

Steven Kwan matched a career high with five RBIs as Cleveland defeated host Seattle.

Kwan had a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. Five Guardians relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Right-hander Nick Sandlin (1-0) got the victory.

Mariners starter Robbie Ray (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Rockies 4, Padres 1

Charlie Blackmon and Kyle Freeland continued their domination of the Padres, leading visiting Colorado to a victory.

Left-hander Freeland shut out the Padres on three hits and a walk with one strikeout over six innings to earn the win. Blackmon hit a two-run homer and scored twice.

Ha-Seong Kim had three of the Padres' five hits and scored the Padres' lone run in the bottom of the eighth.

