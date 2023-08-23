MLB roundup: M's down White Sox for 8th straight win

Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and Mike Ford and Teoscar Hernandez each had two hits to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the host Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to eight games.

Seattle won for the 16th time in 19 games. Justin Topa (3-3) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Andres Munoz recorded the final out for his eighth save.

Andrew Vaughn's first-inning RBI single gave Chicago a 1-0 lead, but the Mariners responded with two runs in the second via run-scoring singles from Ford and J.P. Crawford. Rojas' fourth-inning blast made it 4-1, and Seattle added two runs in the sixth.

Clevinger (5-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Yoan Moncada and Vaughn each had two hits as the White Sox lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Nationals 2, Yankees 1

CJ Abrams hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning as visiting Washington recorded a victory over New York, which is on its first nine-game losing streak since September 1982.

Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Tommy Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole. Carter Kieboom homered in the third in his season debut. Mason Thompson (4-4) earned the win, and Kyle Finnegan tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 22nd save.

Ben Rortvedt homered and had both hits for the Yankees, who dropped to 12-27 since getting to 10 games over .500 on July 4.

Brewers 7, Twins 3

Milwaukee bunched six singles for five runs in the sixth inning to rally over visiting Minnesota in the opener of the two-game interleague series between division leaders.

After mustering two runs through five innings off starter Bailey Ober, Milwaukee scored five in the sixth off Dylan Floro (4-6) without an extra-base hit to erase a 3-2 deficit. Brian Anderson's two-run single capped the uprising.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers, who got two innings of scoreless relief from Bryse Wilson (5-0). Christian Vazquez homered and Kyle Farmer had two hits and an RBIs for the Twins.

Braves 3, Mets 2

Eddie Rosario became the seventh Atlanta batter to hit 20 home runs this season and Bryce Elder earned his 10th win as the Braves defeated visiting New York to even a three-game series.

Rosario hit a two-run shot in the second inning to give the Braves a lead they never relinquished. Marcell Ozuna added a solo homer in the fifth inning, Atlanta's major-league-leading 239th round-tripper of the season.

Elder (10-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits. New York starter Tylor Megill (7-7) was removed after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits - two of them homers - and threw four wild pitches.

Astros 7, Red Sox 3

Justin Verlander tossed six scoreless innings, Kyle Tucker hit a first-inning home run and Houston pulled away late for a victory over visiting Boston.

Verlander (9-6) allowed five hits and issued only one walk while producing a season-high nine strikeouts. The Astros blew the game open with four runs in the seventh, capped by Jon Singleton's two-run double.

The Red Sox started 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before Justin Turner stroked a two-run single in the ninth off Astros reliever Rafael Montero. Boston's Adam Duvall homered for the second day in a row.

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3 (10 innings)

Brandon Belt led off the 10th inning with a two-run home run and visiting Toronto beat Baltimore.

With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner, Belt hit the first pitch from Mike Baumann (9-1) out to right-center. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a double, went to third on a flyout and scored on a two-out wild pitch. Daulton Varsho also homered for Toronto, which has won three straight.

Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg each had two hits for Baltimore, which had won three in a row. Baltimore was 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Ryan Mountcastle walked to increase his on-base streak to 27 games.

Guardians 8, Dodgers 3

Kole Calhoun's three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning that helped Cleveland rally past visiting Los Angeles.

Trailing 3-0, Cleveland scored two in the fourth then plated five runs on four hits in the seventh off Bobby Miller (7-3) and Caleb Ferguson. Will Brennan finished with three hits for the Guardians, Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece and Oscar Gonzalez homered.

Cleveland's Sam Hentges (2-2), Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Noah Syndergaard. Will Smith hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles, which lost for just the third time in 20 games this month.

Tigers 8, Cubs 6

Andy Ibanez homered twice and drove in four runs as host Detroit defeated Chicago.

Kerry Carpenter drove in two runs and Parker Meadows, playing in his second career game, had two hits and scored twice. Tyler Holton (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. Alex Lange recorded his 19th save.

Dansby Swanson homered and drove in four runs for the Cubs. Jeimer Candelario added a two-run homer. Detroit starter Reese Olson allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Cubs starter Drew Smyly (9-9) surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Phillies 4, Giants 3

Trea Turner hit a walk-off, two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Philadelphia rallied past visiting San Francisco.

Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker - despite taking a line drive off the arm that was caught by Turner at shortstop for an out in the fourth inning - gave up six hits and three runs, two earned in five innings. Craig Kimbrel (7-3) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

Giants starter Kyle Harrison lasted 3 1/3 innings in his major league debut. He allowed five hits and two runs with five strikeouts and one walk. San Francisco All-Star closer Camilo Doval (5-4) allowed both runs in the ninth.

Rays 12, Rockies 4

American League-leading hitter Yandy Diaz had a go-ahead RBI single and rookie Osleivis Basabe slugged a grand slam in a nine-run, eighth-inning rally, rocketing Tampa Bay to a win over Colorado in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Diaz went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs to boost his average to .328. Randy Arozarena went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks for the Rays. Basabe's slam was his first big-league homer. Andrew Kittredge (1-0) pitched a scoreless relief inning for the win.

Michael Toglia slugged a solo homer for the Rockies, and Elias Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brent Suter (4-1) allowed five runs in one-third of an inning.

Pirates 6, Cardinals 3

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run and Bryan Reynolds had a two-run double to lift host Pittsburgh to a win over struggling St. Louis.

Connor Joe added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won two straight and three of four. Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (7-13) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

Richie Palacios homered, Willson Conteras added an RBI double and Alec Burleson had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have lost six of seven. St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (3-9) gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

-Field Level Media