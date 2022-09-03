MLB roundup: Yu Darvish hits strikeout milestone in Padres' win

Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit two-run homers in the third inning and Jurickson Profar added a three-run shot in the sixth as the visiting San Diego Padres opened a three-game series with a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Diego starter Yu Darvish shut out Los Angeles for seven innings and reached the 3,000-strikeout milestone in his professional career that spans 17 seasons in Japan and the United States.

Darvish (12-7) held the Dodgers to two hits, two walks and two hit batters while fanning nine.

The Padres earned their fourth straight win and moved into second place in the National League wild-card race, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers took a third straight loss, one short of their worst skid of the season.

Cardinals 8, Cubs 0

Tommy Edman smacked a three-run homer and Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run blast as host St. Louis blanked Chicago.

Jordan Montgomery (8-3) threw six-plus scoreless innings for the Cardinals, who won for the fifth time in six games. Montgomery allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson (1-5) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He fanned four.

Giants 13, Phillies 1

Joc Pederson drove in five runs with a single, a three-run homer and a bases-loaded walk, leading an 11-run onslaught in the first three innings that propelled host San Francisco's shellacking of Philadelphia.

Wilmer Flores scored three times and Alex Cobb (5-6) threw seven shutout innings, helping the Giants emphatically snap a seven-game losing streak.

A fourth loss in their past five games, coupled with a San Diego road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropped the Phillies out of the second National League wild-card spot, a half-game behind the Padres.

Reds 3, Rockies 2

Jonathan India recorded the first walk-off hit of his career and Spencer Steer homered and scored the winning run in his major league debut as Cincinnati edged visiting Colorado.

India's third hit of the night was a high chopper over the pitcher's mound with one out in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Alex Colome (2-7), after Steer led off the inning with a double. Center fielder Garrett Hampson was brought in as a fifth infielder and had no play at the plate as the winning run scored.

Alexis Diaz (5-2) pitched around a one-out single to earn the win, Cincinnati's fourth in 11 games. The Rockies fell to a major league-worst 20-45 on the road this season and 2-6 on their current, season-long 10-game road trip.

Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 1

Emmanuel Rivera went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and five relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings as Arizona edged Milwaukee in Phoenix.

Starter Zach Davies, Kyle Nelson (2-0), Reyes Moronta, Kevin Ginkel and Joe Mantiply preceded Ian Kennedy, who worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 10th save in 14 chances. The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last eight and are 23-16 since the All-Star break.

Willy Adames and Keston Hiura had two hits apiece for Milwaukee, which outhit Arizona 9-6 but went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position while leaving 11 runners on base.

White Sox 4, Twins 3

Jose Abreu drove home the winning run on a forceout with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Yasmani Grandal homered to boost host Chicago past Minnesota.

Abreu appeared to win the game moments before, when he was initially ruled to have been hit by a Jorge Lopez pitch, was overturned on a Minnesota challenge. Both benches cleared briefly before that when Lopez hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch to load the bases. White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo was ejected.

Liam Hendriks (3-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory, the White Sox's third in a row. Nick Gordon drove in three runs for the Twins, who took their second loss in a row.

Mariners 6, Guardians 1

Cal Raleigh homered twice and drove in four runs to help visiting Seattle to a win against Cleveland in the opener of their three-game series.

Mitch Haniger had two doubles and the other two RBIs for the Mariners, who have won five in a row.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (6-5) allowed five hits in six shutout innings. He struck out four and walked one while improving to 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in six starts since he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Bo Bichette homered, Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double and right-hander Alek Manoah pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings as visiting Toronto topped Pittsburgh.

Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. He combined with Tim Mayza and Adam Cimber for a five-hit shutout.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking three, with four strikeouts. Oviedo, who was acquired from St. Louis in July, made his Pirates debut.

Red Sox 9, Rangers 1

A pair of three-run innings and Connor Wong's first career home run helped Boston roll past visiting Texas.

The Red Sox broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings en route to their third consecutive win and second of the four-game series. Enrique Hernandez hit a pair of run-scoring doubles and scored twice.

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe both had two hits and Corey Seager logged the lone RBI for the Rangers, who have lost a season-high six straight.

Orioles 5, Athletics 2

Jorge Mateo's two-run single capped a three-run eighth inning and Baltimore beat visiting Oakland.

Anthony Santander drew a leadoff walk in the eighth against Domingo Acevedo (3-3). Ryan Mountcastle hit a slow grounder and second baseman Jonah Bride looked at second before throwing too late to first.

Ramon Urias bunted the runners over and pinch hitter Cedric Mullins was walked intentionally to load the bases. Pinch hitter Adley Rutschman walked on a 3-2 pitch to put the Orioles ahead and Mateo followed with a ground ball single to left.

Tigers 5, Royals 4

Pinch hitter Harold Castro hit a go-ahead single in the seventh and host Detroit topped Kansas City.

Ryan Kreidler drew two walks and scored two runs, including the game-winner, in his major league debut. Javier Baez blasted a two-run homer and Willi Castro, who supplied three hits, added a solo shot for Detroit.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison gave up four runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Andrew Chafin (1-2) got four outs while picking up the win. Gregory Soto collected his 24th save.

Rays 9, Yankees 0

Manuel Margot capped a six-run eighth inning with a two-run single and Tampa Bay capitalized on three errors by New York to pull away for a rout in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The result, in the opener of a three-game series, moved the second-place Rays within five games of the American League East-leading Yankees. Tampa Bay won its fourth straight while improving to 10-2 in its past 12 games. The Rays, who are 15-4 since Aug. 13, are five out for the first time since May 30.

Margot collected three of Tampa Bay's 11 hits, including two in the eighth when the defending AL East champions turned a 3-0 lead into a blowout.

Braves 8, Marlins 1

Travis d'Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom each belted two-out, two-run home runs in the decisive fourth inning as host Atlanta defeated Miami.

Michael Harris II added a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and d'Arnaud and Austin Riley added solo shots in the seventh. Harris' dinger, which traveled 436 feet, was the longest of the night as Atlanta won its third straight game. Miami lost its fifth straight contest.

The Braves defeated Sandy Alcantara (12-7), who entered the weekend as a frontrunner for the National League's Cy Young Award. He allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs in five innings.

Mets 7, Nationals 3

Pete Alonso's leadoff homer in the sixth inning snapped a tie and sparked a four-run outburst and host New York went on to beat Washington.

Alonso homered to left against Josiah Gray (7-9). Eduardo Escobar lofted a sacrifice fly, Tomas Nido hit an RBI single and Brandon Nimmo laced a run-scoring triple later in the inning against Steve Cishek. Escobar hit a two-run homer in the second as the maintained their three-game lead in the NL East.

Gray surrendered six runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings. Luke Voit had three hits and Ildemaro Vargas had two, including a game-tying RBI double in the top of the sixth.

Astros 4, Angels 2

Jeremy Pena had two hits, including an RBI double, and Houston defeated Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1) allowed two runs, six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (5-5) allowed four runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.

