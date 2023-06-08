Logo
MLB, WNBA and NWSL games postponed due to poor air quality in U.S
Jun 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Members of the Yankee Stadium grounds crew wait for word on the status of a game against the Chicago White Sox before the game was ultimately rescheduled due to poor air quality. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; General view of an empty, hazy Yankee Stadium before a game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled due to poor air quality. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; A Yankees flag flaps in the wind in front of the sun which is obscured by haze at Yankee Stadium after a game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled due to poor air quality. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
People crowd in Times Square as Manhattan is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Maye-E Wong
A security guard looks out from the top of the Rockefeller Center, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
08 Jun 2023 05:23AM
NEW YORK : Poor air quality conditions forced the cancellation of Major League Baseball (MLB), National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) games on Wednesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south.

Millions of Americans were urged to stay indoors up and down the U.S. East Coast and as far west as Ohio and Kansas, as the smoke blanketed cities in a yellowish haze.

MLB postponed games in Philadelphia between the Detroit Tigers and the Phillies and in New York between the Chicago White Sox at the Yankees. Both games were expected to be made up on Thursday.

"These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted Clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities," MLB said in a statement.

The Washington Nationals said they would go ahead with plans to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday evening, as scheduled.

A match that Gotham FC was set to play at home in Harrison, New Jersey, against the Orlando Pride was rescheduled for Aug. 9 as reduced visibility forced the Aviation Administration to slow or halt some flights into nearby Newark Liberty International Airport.

A WNBA game in Brooklyn between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, which was set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET was also postponed.

Source: Reuters

