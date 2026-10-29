MLS announces key 2027 'Sprint Season' matches ahead of calendar shift

Oct 28 : Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off Major League Soccer's 2027 "Sprint Season" when they face Cincinnati on February 19, launching the league's transition to a traditional autumn-to-spring calendar.

The standalone match at Nu Stadium in Miami will begin a truncated 14-game regular season and playoff tournament designed to bridge the gap as MLS shifts away from its traditional summer schedule to align with Europe's top leagues.

The schedule, previewed on Apple TV's "MLS Countdown," emphasizes weekly rivalry matchups. Among the headline games announced, LA Galaxy will host Los Angeles FC on April 10 in the "El Trafico" derby.

The sprint season will conclude its regular-season slate on May 8 with "Decision Day," anchored by the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls, setting the stage for the May playoffs.

The four-month sprint serves as the prelude to the league's full operational shift. The first standard season under the new timetable will run from mid-to-late July 2027 through May 2028, featuring a midwinter break and no matches in January.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber previously called the calendar change "one of the most important decisions in our history."

The strategic overhaul was approved following a two-year review to synchronize the league's transfer activity with the global summer window, minimize scheduling conflicts with FIFA's international fixtures, and hold the MLS Cup playoffs in May when the North American sports calendar is less crowded.

US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is among those who have endorsed the change, noting that calendar alignment with the global soccer landscape will benefit clubs, coaches, and player development.