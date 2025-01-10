MLS apologises for announcing wrong Japanese player had joined Atlanta

Major League Soccer (MLS) apologised on Thursday after saying Celtic's Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi had signed for Atlanta United when in fact it was his compatriot Cayman Togashi who had joined the U.S. club.

Atlanta had previously been linked with a move for Scotland-based striker Furuhashi and on Wednesday MLS posted an article on its website saying the 29-year-old Japan international had completed a transfer.

However, the MLS side, who had teased a new Japanese signing earlier in the week, announced it was former Japan under-23 forward Togashi who had arrived on a free transfer through the 2025 campaign.

"Major League Soccer's website mistakenly posted an article that named the wrong player as having signed with an MLS club," MLS said in a statement to ESPN.

"The article was immediately removed and corrected. MLS extends its sincere apologies to the impacted parties."

MLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.