Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

MLS apologises for announcing wrong Japanese player had joined Atlanta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

MLS apologises for announcing wrong Japanese player had joined Atlanta

MLS apologises for announcing wrong Japanese player had joined Atlanta

Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the trophy after winning the League Cup REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/ File Photo

10 Jan 2025 05:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Major League Soccer (MLS) apologised on Thursday after saying Celtic's Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi had signed for Atlanta United when in fact it was his compatriot Cayman Togashi who had joined the U.S. club.

Atlanta had previously been linked with a move for Scotland-based striker Furuhashi and on Wednesday MLS posted an article on its website saying the 29-year-old Japan international had completed a transfer.

However, the MLS side, who had teased a new Japanese signing earlier in the week, announced it was former Japan under-23 forward Togashi who had arrived on a free transfer through the 2025 campaign.

"Major League Soccer's website mistakenly posted an article that named the wrong player as having signed with an MLS club," MLS said in a statement to ESPN.

"The article was immediately removed and corrected. MLS extends its sincere apologies to the impacted parties."

MLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement