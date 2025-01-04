MLS roundup: D.C.'s Matai Akinmboni heads to Premier League

D.C. United transferred homegrown defender Matai Akinmboni to AFC Bournemouth of the English Premier League on Friday.

The MLS club received a reported $2.5 million fee plus a future sell-on percentage for the 18-year-old Maryland native.

Akinmboni appeared in 13 MLS matches (eight starts) over the past three seasons and contributed one assist.

"Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn't be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League," D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said.

-CF Montreal announced the signing of free agent midfielder Fabian Herbers through the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old German has tallied 19 goals and 24 assists in 205 matches (127 starts) with the Philadelphia Union (2016-18) and Chicago Fire (2019-24).

"We are delighted to acquire Fabian, an experienced player who has played over 200 MLS games," said Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker, and is known for his work ethic and team spirit."

-The New England Revolution signed rookie goalkeeper Donovan Parisian to a two-year contract with club options for 2027 and 2028.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, Parisian had 10 clean sheets in 20 matches over two seasons at the University of San Diego.

Parisian was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year with a 13-3-0 record and a 0.69 goals-against average in 16 starts.

