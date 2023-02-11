MMA: Volkanovski 'ain't scared' ahead of blockbuster UFC title bout

PERTH: Mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Volkanovski has vowed he "ain't scared" as the Australian prepares to step up a level and collide with Islam Makhachev in a blockbuster champion-versus-champion bout at UFC 284 in Perth on Sunday.

The featherweight (145 pounds, 66kg) title holder has moved up a division to challenge the Russian lightweight (155 pounds, 70kg) kingpin, and in front of 15,000 home fans he fancies his chances.

"I ain't scared of a challenge, I know I can rise to the occasion," said the 34-year-old, who is on a 22-fight win streak that has cemented his standing as the top pound-for-pound talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"I know it's going to make me better and that's what people remember. He'll sit there and say I'm crazy for stepping up and all that, I think that's weak looking at it that way.

"I think you should challenge yourself. You should put yourself in these positions. Don't look at what might happen if things go wrong. Let's look at what happens if things go right."

Volkanovski, a former boxer and rugby league player, is attempting to become only the fifth two-weight mixed martial arts champion. He weighed in at 154.5 pounds (70kg) on Saturday.