MMA fighter Angela Lee retires from the sport

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee has announced her retirement from the sport.

In a farewell on Saturday (Sep 30) at the ONE Fight Night 14 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Lee thanked fans for their support.

The 27-year-old, who was the ONE atomweight champion, has not fought since October 2022. Her younger sister Victoria took her own life in December last year.

Lee walked out to cheers and applause, before placing her championship belt in the middle of the cage.

She talked about the many battles in and out of the ring and waved at fans.

After stepping out of the cage, she carried her two-year-old daughter Ava and was embraced by her husband Bruno Pucci before she left the arena. She leaves ONE with an 11-3 record.