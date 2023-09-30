MMA fighter Angela Lee retires from the sport
Lee became ONE’s youngest world champion at the age of 19.
SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee has announced her retirement from the sport.
In a farewell on Saturday (Sep 30) at the ONE Fight Night 14 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Lee thanked fans for their support.
The 27-year-old, who was the ONE atomweight champion, has not fought since October 2022. Her younger sister Victoria took her own life in December last year.
Lee walked out to cheers and applause, before placing her championship belt in the middle of the cage.
She talked about the many battles in and out of the ring and waved at fans.
After stepping out of the cage, she carried her two-year-old daughter Ava and was embraced by her husband Bruno Pucci before she left the arena. She leaves ONE with an 11-3 record.
Lee fought under the Singapore and US flags and ONE’s youngest world champion at 19 when she claimed the inaugural women’s Atomweight World Championship in May 2016.
Her brother Christian Lee and her have been in hiatus since their sister’s death.
With her retirement, Lee’s focus will turn to her budding non-profit organisation Fightstory, which she set up in March this year.
Last week, she revealed a car crash in 2017 was not an accident but a suicide attempt.
In an interview with CNA during her first trip back to Singapore since Victoria’s death, she spoke openly about her own mental health struggles and paid tribute to her sister.
“Whether you’re a fighter in the cage, or you’re a teacher or a doctor or a stay-at-home mum, we’re all fighters in our own way,” she said.