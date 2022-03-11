Logo
Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship
A security officer puts barricades outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

11 Mar 2022 01:03AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 01:25AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Mobile network Three has asked Premier League Chelsea to suspend its shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice," Three said in a statement.

Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government which restricts their activities although they will be able to continue playing games.

The club have said they intend to ask the government to make changes to the licence.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately," said Three.

"However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do," the statement continued.

Source: Reuters

