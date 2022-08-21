Logo
Modric pulls the strings as Real Madrid breeze past Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - August 20, 2022 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Modric REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - August 20, 2022 Real Madrid's Eden Hazard talks to Celta Vigo's Agustin Marchesin after being awarded a penalty REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - August 20, 2022 Real Madrid's Eden Hazard misses a chance to score from the penalty spot REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - August 20, 2022 Celta Vigo fans celebrate after Iago Aspas scores their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
21 Aug 2022 06:25AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2022 06:25AM)
VIGO, Spain : Champions Real Madrid got their second consecutive win of the new LaLiga season with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 36, showed his everlasting value on the pitch by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting Vinicius for another.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring from the spot in the 14th minute after the VAR spotted a handball inside the box but Celta equalised nine minutes later with a penalty of their own from Iago Aspas, after another handball.

Celta looked to be in control, however, in the 41st minute Luka Modric worked his magic by curling a shot from just outside the box into the upper left corner.

After the break, Modric teed up Vinicius to score the third in a lightning fast counter-attack in the 56th minute.

Ten minutes later, Federico Valverde finished another clinical counter-attack to wrap up the points.

Substitute Eden Hazard had a chance to score with another penalty kick, given for a foul on Benzema, but goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin saved the Belgium forward's effort.

Source: Reuters

