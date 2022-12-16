Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualify, says Dalic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualify, says Dalic

Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualify, says Dalic

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Croatia Training - Al Erssal Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - December 14, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric during training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

16 Dec 2022 09:43PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 09:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN : Croatia's 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely to feature for the national team at the Euro 2024 tournament despite his age should the team qualify, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Friday.

The playmaker was their driving force in midfield as they beat tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals before losing to Argentina in the last four.

Croatia face Morocco in the third place playoff on Saturday before Argentina face France in the final on Sunday.

"I hope that he will be there (at the Euro 2024)," Dalic said of the diminutive Real Madrid playmaker. "I am looking forward to it."

"It is quite certain that he will there be but he will personally decide how he feels. I personally feel that he will be but it ultimately is his decision."

Modric was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

Germany will host the tournament between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.