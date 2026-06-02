Modric set for likely final World Cup as Dalic names unchanged Croatia squad

June 1 : Croatia captain Luka Modric is set to lead his country at what is expected to be the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s final World Cup appearance after coach Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged 26-man squad.

Dalic stuck with the provisional list announced on May 18, trimming the seven standby players as Croatia look to build on recent tournament success.

Modric, 40, will have one last chance to guide Croatia to World Cup glory, having led the side to a runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and third place in Qatar in 2022.

Dalic’s squad blends experience and youth, particularly in defence, where Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol is joined by highly rated teenager Luka Vuskovic, who is gaining experience on loan at Hamburg SV.

Croatia face a challenging Group L campaign against England, Ghana and Panama.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg SV)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Petar Sucic (Inter Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg)