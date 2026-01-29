Molineux to succeed Healy as Australia captain

Jan 29 : All-rounder Sophie Molineux will take over as Australia captain when Alyssa Healy retires at the end of the upcoming home series against India, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Healy, 35, announced earlier this month that she will retire, bringing an end to a 16-year international career that included two one-day international World Cup triumphs and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns.

Molineux, 28, will captain Australia in the three T20 internationals against India, with Healy skippering the side for the three ODIs and the sole test.

Molineux will then take over as skipper of the ODI and test sides for their tour of the Caribbean in March, Cricket Australia said.

"It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who's had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux said.

The India series begins on February 15 with a T20 in Sydney and concludes with the one-off test in Perth, which starts on March 6.