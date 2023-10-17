Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday's games

A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish soccer fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.