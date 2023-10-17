Logo
Sport

Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday's games
Sport

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Belgium v Sweden - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - October 16, 2023 Sweden fans inside the stadium as play is suspended after a shooting in Brussels REUTERS/Yves Herman
17 Oct 2023 10:27PM
A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish soccer fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

