Monaco and Juventus through after subdued goalless draw
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Juventus - Stade Louis-II, Monaco - January 28, 2026 AS Monaco's Denis Zakaria in action with Juventus' Lois Openda REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Juventus - Stade Louis-II, Monaco - January 28, 2026 Juventus' Vasilije Adzic in action with AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche REUTERS/Manon Cruz
29 Jan 2026 06:18AM
MONACO, Jan 28 : AS Monaco and Juventus played out a low-key 0-0 draw in the Principality on Wednesday in their final Champions League match of the league stage, a cautious game that was still enough to send both sides through to the playoffs for a place in the knockout phase.

The result lacked sparkle but it was enough for both sides to progress, with Juventus taking a seeded spot and Monaco advancing as unseeded qualifiers.

The hosts began on the front foot, pressing early, but visiting goalkeeper Mattia Perin calmly dealt with the shots that came his way before the break.

The second half followed much the same pattern, with Monaco dominating possession and probing around the Juventus area, but their attacks either lacked a cutting edge or proved no real test for Perin.

With a draw comfortably within reach for both sides, the closing stages were played with limited urgency and the match was increasingly broken up by stoppages and substitutions and, despite a brief late flurry, it drifted to a largely forgettable end.

Source: Reuters
