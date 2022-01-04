Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Monaco appoint former Brugge manager Clement as head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Monaco appoint former Brugge manager Clement as head coach

Monaco appoint former Brugge manager Clement as head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Club Brugge - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 7, 2021 Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

04 Jan 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Monaco have appointed Philippe Clement as their new coach until June 2024 after parting ways with Niko Kovac last week, the Ligue 1 club said.

Clement, 47, won three consecutive Belgian league titles, with Genk in 2018-19 before back-to-back triumphs with Club Brugge.

During his playing career, Clement made 333 appearances for Brugge and scored 45 goals. He also won 38 caps for Belgium.

"We are convinced that the solid foundations we have been building over the past 18 months, combined with Philippe's winning experience, modern leadership and ambitious mindset, will take our sporting project to the next level," Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell said.

Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took charge of Monaco in June 2020 and led them to a third-placed finish in the league last season.

They are sixth in Ligue 1 on 29 points, 17 behind leaders Paris St Germain. They travel to seventh-placed Nantes on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us