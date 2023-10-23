Monaco come from behind to claim top spot with win over Metz

Two goals by Aleksandr Golovin allowed Monaco to come from a goal down to beat Metz 2-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday and reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Monaco now sit one point clear of Nice at the top of the table, on 20 points from nine games, and two above Paris St Germain in third.

Midfielder Lamine Camara gave Metz a surprise early lead when he found the top right corner with a shot from distance in the fourth minute.

With Metz looking on course for a hard-fought advantage at halftime, Monaco levelled minutes before the break through Golovin who produced a powerful strike from outside the box.

Monaco continued to have a large share of the possession in the second half and the Russia midfielder doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a stunning free kick that went inside the right post.

Metz are 16th with eight points.