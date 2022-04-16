Logo
Monaco move up to fourth in Ligue 1 with win at Rennes
Monaco move up to fourth in Ligue 1 with win at Rennes

AS Monaco's Vanderson celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during their Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, on Apr 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)

16 Apr 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 05:54AM)
PARIS: AS Monaco moved up to fourth in Ligue 1 after goals by Vanderson, Wissam Ben Yedder and Myron Boadu gave them a 3-2 victory at Stade Rennais on Friday (Apr 15), bringing them a step closer to sealing a spot in Europe next season.

Rennes midfielder Flavien Tait opened the scoring in the third minute with a header into the bottom left corner after being set up by defender Hamari Traore.

The home side's lead lasted only nine minutes, with Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin finding defender Vanderson in the box and the Brazilian firing into the far corner of the net with a first-time shot.

Monaco took the lead in the 58th minute when Germany's Kevin Volland set up Ben Yedder with a perfect header. The striker made no mistake scoring his 19th goal of the season.

Boadu secured a fourth consecutive victory for Monaco after he rifled the ball in from close range to make it 3-1 in the 77th minute, before striker Martin Terrier converted a late penalty for Rennes in stoppage time.

Monaco are fourth with 53 points from 32 games, three points behind third-placed Rennes and one ahead of Racing Strasbourg, who have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters/kg

