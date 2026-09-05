Monaco rally to edge winless PSG as Lyon beat Auxerre in Ligue 1

PARIS, Sept 4 : Monaco moved to the top of Ligue 1 with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Friday, leaving the French champions winless from their opening three games of the new campaign on the day coach Luis Enrique extended his contract.

Marquinhos put PSG in front in the first half but goals from Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo secured the points for Monaco, who have a perfect haul of nine points and are the only team left in Ligue 1 with a 100 per cent record.

PSG announced before kick-off that coach Luis Enrique had extended his contract until 2030, and that Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz had also signed new deals.

They took the lead on 31 minutes when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's ball across the six-yard box was bundled in by Marquinhos. After a video assistant referee check to see the Brazilian had not used his arm, the goal stood.

It was a second goal in as many games for a player who does not score many, having also netted in the 2-2 draw with Lille last time out.

Monaco levelled the score on 58 minutes as Nazinho headed in from close range following Jordan Teze's cross in the first effort on target for the visitors.

Monaco turned the game on its head when they grabbed a second goal on 72 minutes as Idumbo worked a shooting chance on the left-hand side of the box and rifled his powerful shot into the net from a tight angle.

Ernest Nuamah scored one goal and provided an assist as Olympique Lyonnais cruised to a 3-1 victory over visiting AJ Auxerre.

Lyon took the lead on 28 minutes when Felix Bacher rose highest to meet Nuamah's corner.

Zachary Athekame added a second goal three minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the box, but Auxerre levelled before halftime through Cameron Archer, who netted his first goal for the club.

Lyon restored their two-goal advantage when Nuamah cut inside and curled a superb shot into the net soon after halftime.

The home side might have had a fourth but Kail Boudache struck the woodwork with a late effort.