Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 11, 2023 Southampton's Mohammed Salisu in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 06:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Monaco have signed Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from English second-tier side Southampton on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros ($16.53 million) for the 24-year-old.

Salisu joined Southampton in August 2020 from Real Valladolid. He made nearly 70 Premier League appearances before Southampton were relegated last season.

Salisu made his Ghana debut in September 2022 in a 3–0 friendly defeat by Brazil.

He was then called up by manager Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he started all three group games, scoring in Ghana's only victory over South Korea.

Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, missing out on the European places.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.