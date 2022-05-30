Logo
Monaco stewards dismiss Ferrari protest against Red Bull
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner pours sparkling wine over race winner Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the podium alongside third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen as Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco look on REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
30 May 2022 02:03AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 03:53AM)
MONACO: Sergio Perez was confirmed as the Monaco Grand Prix winner on Sunday after Formula One stewards rejected Ferrari protests against the Mexican and his world champion team mate Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, the world championship leader, finished third with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc fourth. The Monegasque started on pole position but slipped nine points behind the Dutchman.

Both Red Bull drivers were accused of failing to obey pit-lane exit rules after a pitstop during the race but the stewards dismissed both protests.

"At the hearing Ferrari conceded that Car 11 (Perez) did not have any part of its front or rear tyres on the left of the yellow line and conceded that the protest was unfounded," the stewards said in a statement.

"The protest is therefore dismissed and the protest fee is forfeited."

The race director's notes state that drivers must keep to the right of the solid yellow line at the pit exit when leaving the pits and stay to the right of the line until it finishes after turn one.

"We believe there was a clear breach of the regulations by the two Red Bulls going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto had told Sky Sports television after the race.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters that "all the footage we’ve seen we’ve been content with".

Source: Reuters

