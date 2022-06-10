Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Monaco winner Perez goes fastest in opening Azerbaijan practice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Monaco winner Perez goes fastest in opening Azerbaijan practice

Monaco winner Perez goes fastest in opening Azerbaijan practice
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 10, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during a press conference REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Monaco winner Perez goes fastest in opening Azerbaijan practice
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 10, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez before practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Monaco winner Perez goes fastest in opening Azerbaijan practice
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 10, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during a press conference REUTERS/Murad Sezer
10 Jun 2022 08:51PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 08:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAKU : Mexican Sergio Perez carried over his race-winning form from Monaco to Baku as he set the pace in Friday's opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who won at the Baku street track last year and is bidding to become the first repeat winner of the race, lapped the 6km layout in one minute, 45.476 seconds, going 0.127 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Perez's championship leading team mate Max Verstappen was third, 0.334 seconds adrift after suffering a spin on his final flying lap.

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the other Ferrari.

Perez, who goes into the weekend in the form of his life and with a new two-year extension to his Red Bull contract in his pocket, lifted himself into title contention following his Monaco win.

The 32-year-old, who is also now the most successful Mexican driver, is only 15 points behind Verstappen in the overall standings, with Leclerc nine points behind the Dutchman in second.

Behind the top four, Spaniard Fernando Alonso went fifth quickest for Alpine edging out old rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. 

Yuki Tsunoda was seventh for AlphaTauri with Hamilton's team mate George Russell in eighth.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was ninth for AlphaTauri ahead of compatriot Esteban Ocon, who rounded out the top-10 for Alpine.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, run around an unforgiving layout known for catching drivers out, has a reputation for serving up unpredictable thrillers. 

But drivers negotiated the track without major incident in the opening hour of running.

Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi caused two virtual safety car periods. The German was forced to stop with his Haas spewing water while Latifi lost power in his Williams. 

There were some complaints of 'porpoising' or bouncing as the cars sped down the long start-finish straight.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us