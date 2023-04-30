Logo
Monaco's Champions League hopes suffer blow after Montpellier loss
Sport

Monaco's Champions League hopes suffer blow after Montpellier loss

30 Apr 2023 09:28PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 09:28PM)
AS Monaco's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season were dealt a heavy blow after they were thumped 4-0 by visitors Montpellier in their Ligue 1 clash at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Arnaud Nordin scored a brace to go with goals from Faitout Maouassa and Stephy Mavididi as Montpellier stunned their hosts with a second win in Monaco in 22 attempts and their biggest ever success in the principality. It is their fourth victory in 44 meetings overall.

Monaco remain fourth in the standings on 61 points from 33 games, five behind third-placed Lens, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place, and having now played a game more.

Montpellier climb to 12th place with 43 points from 33 matches, and are 11 points clear of the relegation zone following back-to-back wins.

Source: Reuters

