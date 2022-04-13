Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Monaco's F1 future is secure, says ACM president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Monaco's F1 future is secure, says ACM president

Monaco's F1 future is secure, says ACM president

Red Bull's Max Verstappen drives during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit on May 23, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Andrej Isakovic)

13 Apr 2022 10:09PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 10:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Monaco is still discussing a new contract with Formula One but the future of the showcase race beyond this year is assured, according to the head of organisers the Automobile Club de Monaco.

ACM president Michel Boeri hit back at media reports that Monaco was in danger of dropping off the calendar for financial reasons after 2022.

"It was suggested that Liberty Media's demands were too excessive for Monaco and the Grand Prix would no longer be held," France's Auto Hebdo magazine quoted Boeri as saying of the reports.

"That's not true. We are still in talks with them and we must now make it concrete by signing a contract. I can guarantee you that after 2022 the Grand Prix will continue to take place.

"I don't know if the contract will be for three or five years, but that's a detail."

Monaco featured on the very first Formula One world championship calendar in 1950 and has long been considered a jewel in the sport's crown and a race every driver dreams of winning.

However, it now faces competition from the likes of Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Miami and Las Vegas in the glamour stakes, with some suggesting Monaco needs to modernise and pay more to host the race.

McLaren boss Zak Brown told Reuters this month that Monaco "needs to come up to the same commercial terms as other grands prix".

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Formula One

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us