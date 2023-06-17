Logo
Monchi leaves Sevilla to become Aston Villa's President of Football Operations
Monchi leaves Sevilla to become Aston Villa's President of Football Operations

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v Inter Milan - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 21, 2020 Sevilla Sports director Monchi is tossed by players after winning the UEFA Europa League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

17 Jun 2023 03:57AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 04:52AM)
Monchi has left his role as Sevilla sporting director to be President of Football Operations at Aston Villa where he will be reunited with coach Unai Emery, the two clubs said on Friday (Jun 16).

Under Monchi's direction, Sevilla won a record seven Europa League titles, the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) twice and the European Super Cup.

"I am very excited to join Aston Villa ... I am also delighted and can't wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football," Monchi said in a statement.

"After enjoying so many years with Sevilla FC and winning several European trophies with my life-long club, I look forward to building on the recent successes at Aston Villa and ensuring this colossal club continues to grow and improve," he added.

Monchi is ending his second spell in the same role with the LaLiga club. He left Sevilla in 2017 to become AS Roma's sporting director before returning to the Spanish side in 2019.

Emery left Sevilla last October to take over at Villa and lifted them out of the relegation places to finish seventh in the Premier League, guiding the club into European football for the first time in more than a decade.

Source: Reuters

