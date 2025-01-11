Monfils becomes oldest player to win ATP title with Auckland victory

Gael Monfils beat Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 in the Auckland Classic final on Saturday to become the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title in a boost before his Australian Open campaign.

At 38 years and four months, the flashy Frenchman eclipsed Roger Federer, who was 38 years and two months when he won in Basel in 2019.

It was a 13th ATP title for Monfils, nearly 20 years after claiming his first in Sopot, Poland in 2005.

Monfils fought off break points as he served for the match and was given a standing ovation from the crowd when world number 66 Bergs thumped a forehand into the net on the first match point.

"Age is a number, but we keep working,” Monfils said on court. "I’m still striking a good ball. Hopefully many more to come."

Monfils is the oldest tour-level winner since Australian Ken Rosewall claimed the Hong Kong Open title in 1977 aged 43.

The world number 52 will play fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open.