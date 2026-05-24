Monfils embraces final Roland Garros as trickster Gaston looks to spoil send-off

PARIS, May 24 : The first round of the French Open continues on Monday with four-times champion Iga Swiatek, world number two Elena Rybakina and newly crowned Italian Open champion Elina Svitolina among the top seeds in action.

Meanwhile, former champion Stan Wawrinka and home favourite Gael Monfils prepare to bid farewell to Roland Garros ahead of retirement.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: GASTON V MONFILS

When two Frenchmen walk into Court Philippe-Chatrier for the night session, local fans will witness a fascinating clash between one trying to make his mark and another savouring his last appearance at Roland Garros.

Hugo Gaston, ranked outside the top 100, brings his trademark bag of tricks to face one of France's most entertaining players of his generation in 39-year-old Monfils.

The 25-year-old Gaston may lack the ranking credentials, but his creativity, drop shots and variations have proven capable of troubling higher-ranked opponents, particularly on his beloved claycourts.

Across the net stands Monfils, no longer possessing the jaw-dropping athleticism of old but still carrying enough willpower to compete in his farewell tour to remain dangerous.

The veteran, who has found peace with his retirement decision, is embracing every moment of his final season and has not lost his competitive edge.

"Since I have been able to voice my desire to retire from tennis, and it was important to me, I have been feeling well," Monfils said.

"I feel immensely lucky to be able to say goodbye, to hit the balls with all the players, and to be able to compete on a few games with all those young players.

"I'm a competitor, which is why I try to push myself in some of the games. But I'm really enjoying myself and I feel lucky that I'm able to be on tour one last season with great players."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: JONES V SWIATEK

Former Roland Garros champion Swiatek arrives at her favourite hunting ground in unfamiliar territory - ranked third in the world and without a claycourt title since her last triumph here in 2024.

The Pole, who has never lost before the fourth round at Roland Garros, managed just one semi-final appearance on clay this season in Rome and admits she is taking a "humble" approach.

Renowned for her focus on the mental aspects of competitive sport, Swiatek's claycourt struggles have put her under intense scrutiny - a stark contrast to her dominant 2024 campaign when she felt liberated from external expectations.

"Last year I felt like I needed to really work more in a tennis way than mental (aspects) on these tournaments, but I felt a lot of pressure, a lot. Everybody was just looking at my claycourt results and judging," she said.

"But in 2024, every day I just enjoyed. I really didn't feel any kind of pressure from the outside. Maybe I was really focused just on myself and I was really in the zone, in my own bubble, and went for it."

Now Swiatek knows she must be "willing to fight for every match" as she navigates what she acknowledges are ever-changing challenges.

"Honestly, every year is different, no matter if you're dominating the court or not, there are different obstacles to face," she said.

"So it's more I need to adjust to that and not really the results or tennis itself."

She faces Australian wildcard Emerson Jones who is making her main draw debut at Roland Garros.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Emerson Jones (Australia) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

32-Ugo Humbert (France) v Adrian Mannarino (France)

Hugo Gaston (France) v Gael Monfils (France)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

22-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v Jurij Rodionov (Austria)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anna Bondar (Hungary)

Tessah Rajaonah (France) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Daniel Merida (Spain) v 5-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

13-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Jesper De Jong (Netherlands)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Roman Safiullin (Russia)

Anastasia Zakharova (Russia) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)