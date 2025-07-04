Logo
Monfils finds philosophy after five-set Wimbledon exit
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2025 France's Gael Monfils in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2025 Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in action during his second round match against France's Gael Monfils REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2025 Hungary's Marton Fucsovics hugs France's Gael Monfils after winning his second round match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2025 France's Gael Monfils reacts after losing his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics REUTERS/Toby Melville
04 Jul 2025 11:58PM
LONDON :Tennis showman Gael Monfils bowed out of Wimbledon in five sets on Friday — but the Frenchman was more sage than sour as he reflected on a career that has danced between the sublime and the spectacular.

The 38-year-old fell 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in a match carried over from last night, yet emerged from defeat with the perspective that comes from two decades in professional tennis and a life now enriched beyond the baseline.

"I've been fortunate enough to be a tennis player in such a big sport," former top-10 player Monfils said after his exit, before recalling his first intoxicating moment on a tennis court more than 20 years ago.  

"A moment that stands out for me is 2004, my first Bercy (Paris Masters)," he said of playing before a raucous French crowd. "Unreal energy ... that was a special moment."

While Monfils admitted he struggled with conditions when play resumed at Wimbledon on Friday after an overnight suspension, he refused to indulge in any what-ifs.

"To tell you that I would have won the match is too much. I don't really know. I wish I could win this match today, but that's sport. I'm going to rest a couple of days and go back on court and try to be ready for the U.S. tour."

More revealing, though, was his evolved view of the sport's place in his world. Married to fellow player Elina Svitolina and now a father, Monfils offered a refreshing take on priorities.

"Tennis is part of my life, but tennis is not my life," he said. "My life outside of tennis is my real life."

The Frenchman smiled when he was asked what it meant to be on the tennis tour together with Ukrainian Svitolina.

"It's a tough question in a way, because you see my wife as a tennis player; I see my wife as a wife. It's completely different. But of course, it's great that we can share the same passion. I'm lucky enough to raise a child, and hopefully we'll get more someday ... just grateful every day."

Source: Reuters
