Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells

Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells
Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Gael Monfils (FRA) hits a shot as he defeated Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in his third round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells
Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Gael Monfils (FRA) hits a shot as he defeated Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in his third round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells
Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Gael Monfils (FRA) hits a shot as he defeated Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in his third round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells
Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) hits a shot in his third round match against Gael Monfils (FRA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
15 Mar 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 05:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniil Medvedev crashed out of Indian Wells and lost his world number one ranking after Gael Monfils handed him a 4-6 6-3 6-1 shock loss on Monday in the third round.

The Frenchman clinched the win on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner, letting out a roar as he set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot."

Monfils handed Medvedev the break in the ninth game of the first set with a pair of double faults and two forehand errors, as the reigning US Open champion dropped just four points on his serve in the opener.

But Medvedev lost the momentum in the second set, unable to convert on five of six break point opportunities.

Monfils broke him in the fourth game with a backhand winner and again in the eighth with a fiery forehand.

Overcoming obvious exhaustion, Monfils won the first four games of the final set as Medvedev was unable to set up a single break point opportunity.

It was the first time in 13 years that the 35-year-old Monfils beat the number-one ranked player in the world.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us