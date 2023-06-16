'Monkey see, monkey do' Schauffele chases Fowler up US Open leaderboard

LOS ANGELES : Xander Schauffele did not give Rickie Fowler much time to enjoy holding the record for lowest round ever at a U.S. Open, matching his 62 while Fowler was still being congratulated for entering the history books.

Playing one group behind Fowler, both players birdied their penultimate holes - the par-five eighth - to break the record of 63 held by six players and equal the lowest major round of all time set by Branden Grace at the 2017 British Open.

For a tournament that is supposed to be the toughest test in golf, the low scores came as a surprise.

"It's not really what you expect playing a U.S. Open," Schauffele told reporters.

"But monkey see, monkey do. I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me."

Favorable pin locations and a morning mist that softened up the fairways and greens played into both player's hands, but the course will show its teeth in the warmer days ahead, the Southern California native said.

"I'm anticipating the sun to come out just as much as every West Coast person out here," he said.

"You just wait until this place firms up. It's going to be nasty."

The LACC's north course features thick rough, sloping greens and a deep, a winding steep-walled ravine known as a barranca that can swallow errant shots. The par-70 near Beverly Hills is hosting the major tournament for the first time in its return to LA for the first time in 75 years.

Despite all of the attention the pair received for their historic opening rounds, Schauffele was quick to point out that there was a long way to go before anyone hoists the trophy on Sunday.

"It's just Thursday. It's literally just the first day of a tournament," said Schauffele, who has finished in the top 10 at all four majors but is still chasing his first title at one.

"It's a good start."