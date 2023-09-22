Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Montella named new Turkey coach after Kuntz departure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Montella named new Turkey coach after Kuntz departure

Montella named new Turkey coach after Kuntz departure

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - December 15, 2019 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

22 Sep 2023 02:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Italian Vincenzo Montella was named Turkey's new coach on Thursday (Sep 21) by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), after it parted ways with German Stefan Kuntz.

Kuntz's departure this week came after the manager criticised his players following a 4-2 friendly loss to Japan.

Montella, 49, coached Turkish club Adana Demirspor for two years until June this year, having had spells in charge of Italy's AC Milan and Fiorentina and Spain's Sevilla.

Montella will sign a three-year contract with Turkey in a ceremony in Istanbul scheduled for Sep 27, the TFF said.

Turkey will host Croatia in their next Euro 2024 qualifier on Oct 12.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.