Montpellier appoint former PSG assistant coach Camara as manager

Montpellier have appointed Zoumana Camara as manager, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, with the team bottom of the standings and on a nine-game losing streak.

This will be 46-year-old Camara's first managerial role, having spent over five years as an assistant to Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel at Paris St Germain, where he played the last eight years of his career.

Camara left that position after the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in 2021, and spent three seasons coaching the PSG Under-19 team.

Jean-Louis Gasset, who had announced his retirement when leaving his role as interim manager of Olympique Marseille at the end of last season, took charge of Montpellier in October.

Montpellier have 15 points from 28 games, and with six matches remaining, are 11 points off 16th spot which would still put them into a relegation playoff.

Camara's first game in charge will be at Angers on Sunday.