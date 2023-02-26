Logo
Montpellier hold Lens to 1-1 draw
26 Feb 2023 06:19AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2023 06:19AM)
A second-half header by defender Faitout Maouassa allowed Montpellier to snatch a home 1-1 draw against Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lens took the lead in the fourth minute through midfielder Angelo Fulgini, who netted with a chipped finish for his first Ligue 1 goal since he joined on loan from Mainz 05 at the end of last month.

Maouassa nodded home to equalise for the persistent Montpellier side an hour into the game to earn a precious point and increase their distance from the drop zone to eight points.

Lens remain fourth on 50 points, level with third-placed AS Monaco and two points below Olympique Marseille, in second, who both have a game in hand. Montpellier are 14th on 27 points.

Source: Reuters

