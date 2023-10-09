Montpellier v Clermont abandoned after firecracker thrown

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in stoppage time after the visitors' keeper was targeted by a firecracker.

Clermont's Mory Diaw fell to the ground when the firecracker, thrown from the Etang de Thau tribune where Montpellier fans sit, exploded next to him, before being carried off on a stretcher.

Referee Florent Batta sent the players to the dressing- room before deciding not to resume the game which Montpellier were leading 4-2.

"After a firecracker was thrown near the visiting goalkeeper, the player collapsed to the ground," Batta told reporters.

"For the safety of the players, I asked everyone to return to the dressing-room. We set up a crisis unit. The doctor who examined the Clermont goalkeeper found that he was not fit to resume the match. As a result, the match was definitively abandoned."