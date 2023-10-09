Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Montpellier v Clermont abandoned after firecracker thrown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Montpellier v Clermont abandoned after firecracker thrown

09 Oct 2023 03:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in stoppage time after the visitors' keeper was targeted by a firecracker.

Clermont's Mory Diaw fell to the ground when the firecracker, thrown from the Etang de Thau tribune where Montpellier fans sit, exploded next to him, before being carried off on a stretcher.

Referee Florent Batta sent the players to the dressing- room before deciding not to resume the game which Montpellier were leading 4-2.

"After a firecracker was thrown near the visiting goalkeeper, the player collapsed to the ground," Batta told reporters.

"For the safety of the players, I asked everyone to return to the dressing-room. We set up a crisis unit. The doctor who examined the Clermont goalkeeper found that he was not fit to resume the match. As a result, the match was definitively abandoned."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.