The Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and Nantes on Sunday was stopped briefly in the first half after Montpellier supporters threw smoke bombs on the pitch.

Montpellier fans threw the coloured smoke pyrotechnics as the match at their home ground, Stade de La Mosson, was paused by the referee at around the 13th minute.

Players were sent back to the dressing room before the game resumed after 15 minutes.

The stadium announcer said the game would be abandoned if further incidents took place.