Monza and Argentina forward Gomez gets two-year doping ban
Monza and Argentina forward Gomez gets two-year doping ban

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Argentina's Papu Gomez reacts REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

21 Oct 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2023 02:42AM)
Argentina forward Papu Gomez who plays for Italian side Monza has received a two-year ban for doping, the Serie A club said on Friday (Oct 20).

The 35-year-old, who joined Monza on a free transfer at the end of September, was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad last year.

"AC Monza announces that today, 20 October 2023, FIFA has notified the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against the player Alejandro Dario Gomez," the statement said.

The club also said the presence of terbutaline was found in the player's sample, a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis. It happened in October, 2022 when Gomez was playing for Sevilla.

Source: Reuters

