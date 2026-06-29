Monza appoint Juric as head coach after Serie A promotion

June 29 : Ivan Juric has been appointed as head coach of AC Monza, the newly promoted Serie A club said on Monday.

Monza secured promotion to Italy's top-flight in May after just one season in Serie B. The club did not disclose the length of Juric's contract, but reports say it is until 2028.

The 50-year-old Croatian, who replaces Paolo Bianco, returns to management after being sacked by Atalanta in November last year. Bianco successfully guided the Lombardy-based club back into Serie A via the playoffs in the 2025-26 campaign.

Bianco last week was appointed head coach of Pisa, who were relegated from the Italian top division in the recently concluded season.

Juric has previously managed several Italian clubs, including Genoa, Hellas Verona, Torino, and AS Roma. He has also coached overseas, taking charge of English Premier League club Southampton.